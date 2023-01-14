LIVE UPDATES: Ginebra vs Bay Area, Game 7 – PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals 2022-2023

Fan-favorite Ginebra looks to win its fourth title in six conferences in front of an expected 50,000-strong fan haul at the Philippine Arena, while Bay Area shoots for a historic distinction as the first PBA champion guest team in 37 years

MANILA, Philippines – It is time for the best two words in all professional sports: Game 7.

After six back-and-forth matchups, fan-favorite Barangay Ginebra and guest team Bay Area now face a 3-3 deadlock at the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals, setting up a highly anticipated do-or-die clash at the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Sunday, January 15, at 5:45 pm.

Now boasting a full lineup with super import Myles Powell and 6-foot-2 playmaker Glen Yang once again leading the way, the Dragons look to finish the Gin Kings once and for all, and become the first PBA guest team to win a title since the Northern Consolidated Cement Philippine national team in 1987.

Head coach Brian Goorjian also has the luxury of deploying 7-foot-5 titan Chuanxing Liu, stretch big Duncan Reid, 6-foot-6 dynamo Hayden Blankley, and streaky sniper Kobey Lam for one final assault.

Ginebra, however, has perfected the art of “Never Say Die,” and can pop off at any moment’s notice with three-time Best Import Justin Brownlee and reigning league MVP Scottie Thompson leading the way.

Also pulling their weight in head coach Tim Cone’s rotation are veterans like Stanley Pringle, LA Tenorio, Japeth Aguilar, and Christian Standhardinger – all stars in their own right – with newbie Jamie Malonzo now also in tow.

It is the old guard versus the young guns, the gracious hosts battling their longtime guests, and as some even call it, Philippines against China.

Can Ginebra close out the series to win its fourth title in the last six conferences, or will Bay Area fight off an expected hostile crowd and immortalize its run in Asia’s oldest professional league?

