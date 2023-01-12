Fit-again Glen Yang relishes ‘villain role’ as Bay Area pushes Ginebra to Game 7

MANILA, Philippines – Six games into the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals, Bay Area has adjusted well to the noise brought by fans of the ever-popular Barangay Ginebra.

In fact, by now, the Dragons are more than happy to cool off the heat around the court and bring that fire inside it instead, and no one is happier to lead that silent chorus than their lead guard Glen Yang.

The 6-foot-2 floor general was all smiles after Bay Area escaped Ginebra and its 22,000-strong fan base inside the Araneta Coliseum with an 87-84 Game 6 win – setting up a winner-take-all clash at 5:45 pm on Sunday, January 15, at the massive Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

“You know, the first few games, I think [the crowd] affected us. But at this point, we love it. We embrace that villain role,” Yang said after the game. “We know everyone is against us, and at the end of the day, it’s fun. You’d rather have that than no one in the crowd. So it’s a good time.”

More than frustrating the de facto hometown crowd, Yang was just pleased that he was able to actually make a difference on the court after sitting out a pivotal Game 5 loss due to a right ankle injury.

“The medical staff on our team got me through it, so it’s getting better,” he said after scattering 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in nearly 44 minutes of action. In Game 4, he even played the full 48 minutes, gritting through pain to help force a then 2-2 tie.

“Come on, [Game 6] is do-or-die. I had no choice. I wanted to go last game, but the coach didn’t let me. So yeah, I had to play,” Yang continued, echoing the same desire to play as returning import Myles Powell, who was shelved due to to a severe left toe injury.

Heading to their final act on Sunday in front of an expected 50,000-plus critics, the series’ chosen antagonists are more than ready to leave it all on the court in an attempt to be the first guest team to win a PBA title in 37 long years.

“That’s a dream come true for all of us. We always say it in the locker room. None of us have played in front of that many people ever, so we’re all excited,” said the 26-year-old Yang.

“One game to win it all, you can’t ask for more than that.” – Rappler.com