Converge signs, trades Robbie Herndon to San Miguel

NEW SQUAD. Robbie Herndon will play for his third PBA team as he gets shipped to San Miguel.

San Miguel beefs up its backcourt unit with the addition of Robbie Herndon

MANILA, Philippines – It did not take long for Converge to trade Robbie Herndon.

The FiberXers shipped Herndon to the San Miguel Beermen just hours after he signed a new contract with the team on Monday, June 6.

In exchange for Herndon, Converge will receive two future second-round picks from San Miguel in 2023 and 2024.

The PBA approved the deal on Monday.

Herndon averaged 10.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for Alaska in the Governors’ Cup last season, the Aces’ last conference in the PBA before they sold their franchise to the FiberXers.

One of many Alaska players whose contract expired at the end of last season, Herndon did not see action for Converge in its PBA debut on Sunday, June 5, which ended in a heartbreaking 77-79 loss to Rain or Shine.

The Beermen will be the third PBA team of Herndon, who started his career with the Magnolia Hotshots in 2017. – Rappler.com