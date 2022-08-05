Dismal team effort doomed TNT despite Mikey explosion, says Chot

GRITTY. Chot Reyes says TNT does not stand a chance if gets beaten in the effort department.

TNT runs out of time in its inspired comeback as Magnolia ties their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series at one game apiece

MANILA, Philippines – Mikey Williams can only do so much for TNT.

Coach Chot Reyes lamented TNT got outworked by Magnolia as they fell short of a mighty comeback in a 92-88 loss that tied their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals at 1-1 on Friday, August 5.

The Tropang Giga stormed back from a 19-point deficit behind Williams – who unleashed 25 of his 28 points in the second half – but ran out of time.

“We lost in the effort department and we turned the ball over too many times,” said Reyes as TNT committed more turnovers (22) than assists (21).

“We dug ourselves a hole. We almost climbed all the way back. But we should not allow that to happen against a good team like this.”

The loss proved to be a stark contrast to their convincing 108-96 win in Game 1, where the Tropang Giga enjoyed a lead as big 24 points.

Aside from turning the ball over more than usual – TNT averages 15.4 turnovers – the Tropang Giga also got beaten on the boards.

The Hotshots hauled down 10 more offensive rebounds, 21-11, and scored 11 second chance points.

Facing a Magnolia side known for its grit and hustle, Reyes knows TNT cannot fall behind in terms of effort despite its offensive firepower.

“If they outwork us, we have no chance of winning. Our team cannot out-talent teams, we do not have the size to overpower other teams, we do not have the talent of the other teams,” Reyes said.

“If we’re beaten in the effort department, we have no chance.”

Reyes and the Tropang Giga go back to the drawing board before they face the Hotshots in Game 3 on Sunday, August 7, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com