San Miguel ties franchise record for longest win streak, inches closer to PBA crown

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

REVERSE. CJ Perez in action for the San Miguel Beermen in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Bennie Boatwright, CJ Perez, and June Mar Fajardo form a three-headed monster as San Miguel earns its 11th straight win and a 2-0 lead in the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – A historic run has put San Miguel in prime position for another PBA championship.

The Beermen tied their longest winning streak in franchise history as they inched closer to the Commissioner’s Cup crown after coasting to a 109-85 blowout of Magnolia at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, February 4.

Forming a three-headed monster, import Bennie Boatwright, CJ Perez, and June Mar Fajardo combined for 73 points to power San Miguel to its 11th straight victory and a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven finale.

Another win will see the Beermen eclipse the franchise record they also notched in the 2013 Governors’ Cup and 2017 Philippine Cup.

But San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent is focused on the task at hand.

“The squad is very good. I love them all,” said Gallent. “We’re just thinking that we won two games. The rest is nothing. We’re really focused in this series.”

Boatwright finished with 34 points off seven three-pointers on top of 10 rebounds and 5 assists, Perez put up 20 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, and 4 assists, while Fajardo tallied 19 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks.

The Scores

San Miguel 109 – Boatwright 34, Perez 20, Fajardo 19, Lassiter 11, Cuz 10, Trollano 5, Ross 3, Teng 2, Tautuaa 2, Jimenez 2, Mallilin 1, Romeo 0.

Magnolia 85 – Bey 22, Barroca 11, Escoto 10, Sangalang 8, Jalalon 6, Lee 5, Corpuz 5, Dela Ros 4, Mendoza 4, Abueva 3, Laput 3, Tratter 2, Eriobu 2, Ahanmisi 0, Dionisio 0.

Quarters: 31-25, 54-41, 79-58, 109-85.

– Rappler.com