No-surrender Magnolia ties up PBA finals with another defensive gem

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SLAM. Tyler Bey in action for the Magnolia Hotshots in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Tyler Bey shows the way as Magnolia limits San Miguel to under 90 points for the second straight game and contains Bennie Boatwright to his lowest scoring output of the PBA Commissioner's Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Many expected the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals to be over by now.

Instead, Magnolia knotted the best-of-seven affair at 2-2 after another defensive masterclass against San Miguel that resulted in an emphatic 96-85 win at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, February 9.

Tyler Bey turned in his best game of the finals as the Hotshots limited the Beermen to under 90 points for the second straight game and contained Bennie Boatwright to his lowest scoring output of the conference.

On a rare occasion Boatwright got outgunned offensively, Bey finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds, 6 steals, and 3 assists to help Magnolia draw level – a scenario that seemed improbable after how the first two games played out.

There were talks of a potential sweep, with San Miguel winning the first two games by 32 points combined as they averaged 106 points.

But the Hotshots managed to flip the script on the back of their acclaimed defense, limiting the Beermen to 82.5 points in the last two games.

“That is one of our factors, our resiliency,” said Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero. “Right now, we just need to dig deep, we just need to grind. This is not over. We like our chances.”

Mark Barroca delivered anew for the Hotshots with 14 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks, while Paul Lee also netted 14 points.

Boatwright put up a conference-low 16 points and coughed up 6 turnovers, although he still recorded 14 rebounds in the losing effort.

The Scores:

Magnolia 96 – Bey 26, Barroca 14, Lee 14, Sangalang 13, Jalalon 10, Abueva 9, Dionisio 6, Dela Rosa 2, Laput 2, Escoto 0, Tratter 0

San Miguel 85 – Fajardo 18, Perez 17, Boatwright 16, Trollano 12, Cruz 11, Lassiter 9, Teng 2, Tautuaa 0, Ross 0

Quarters: 27-19, 49-45, 72-73, 96-85.

– Rappler.com