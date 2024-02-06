This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

San Miguel and Magnolia's controversial off-court issues take a back seat as the mighty Beermen look for a commanding 3-0 lead against the reeling and possibly shorthanded Hotshots

MANILA, Philippines – What was shaping up to be a rather one-sided PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals just got a whole lot more color.

Following a convincing 109-85 finals Game 2 rout last Sunday, February 4, mighty San Miguel is entering Game 3 on Wednesday, February 7, with red-hot momentum to go up 3-0 in the best-of-seven series against Magnolia.

As if they needed more motivation, the Beermen are likely even more stoked to hand down a fresh beatdown after controversial Hotshots star Calvin Abueva figured in another string of extracurricular tussles with San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent and reserve big man Mo Tautuaa and his family.

Although now P100,000 poorer after getting fined for mocking Gallent’s visual impairment, Abueva is saved from a crucial Game 3 suspension, while Tautuaa likewise gets nothing but a warning after answering league summons.

Back to basketball matters, the Hotshots are now looking for a much-needed explosion from star guard Paul Lee, who has been held to single-digit scoring in both finals games so far, while the likes of import Tyler Bey and star locals Abueva, Mark Barroca, and Jio Jalalon continue to hold down the fort.

San Miguel, meanwhile, will look to set a new franchise-high of 12 straight wins under the unrelenting firepower of Best Import frontrunner Bennie Boatwright, seven-time MVP June Mar Fajardo, Best Player of the Conference candidate CJ Perez, and a battalion of more stars right behind them.

Game tip-off is at 7:30 pm at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com