With UAAP finals looming, Ateneo’s Mamuyac, Tio join PBA Draft

First things first, Tyler Tio and Gian Mamuyac hope to end their UAAP careers as champions before pursuing their PBA dreams

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo veterans Gian Mamuyac and Tyler Tio are set to turn pro as they threw their names in the hat for the PBA Rookie Draft.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed that the two guards submitted their draft applications hours before the deadline on Saturday, May 7.

Tio and Mamuyac both played key roles as the Blue Eagles reached the UAAP finals for the fifth straight time and narrowly missed out on a sweep of the Season 84 elimination round.

Known as a defensive specialist, Mamuyac has shown an improved offensive game, averaging 7.6 points on a 39.6% clip from deep to go with 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1 steal.

Meanwhile, Tio has made a name for himself as a deadshot from long range after norming 7.5 points on 32.8% shooting from three-point land along with 1.9 assists and 1.3 rebounds through the semifinals.

The two join a star-studded list of PBA rookie aspirants, which include Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jeremiah Gray, Justin Arana, and Encho Serrano, to name a few.

But before the PBA Draft on May 15, Tio and Mamuyac hope to end their UAAP careers as champions as Ateneo tangles with UP in the best-of-three finals starting on Sunday, May 8.

The Blue Eagles are gunning for a fourth straight UAAP title. – Rappler.com