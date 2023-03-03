Standhardinger flirts with triple-double anew as Ginebra whacks Phoenix to stretch win streak

EXCELLENCE. Christian Standhardinger has been nothing but impressive for Ginebra.

Christian Standhardinger falls just two assists short of a triple-double as Barangay Ginebra claims its third straight win

MANILA, Philippines – Christian Standhardinger dominated anew and Barangay Ginebra whipped Phoenix, 109-89, to enhance its bid for a twice-to-beat playoff incentive in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, March 3.

Standhardinger once again flirted with a triple-double after posting 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists as the Gin Kings improved to 6-2 for third place and remained in prime position to clinch the quarterfinal bonus.

The Filipino-German scored 15 first-quarter points to help Ginebra mount a 28-21 lead before Jamie Malonzo and Justin Brownlee took over in the decisive second period that saw the Gin Kings limit the Fuel Masters to just 9 points.

Malonzo and Brownlee fired 9 and 7 points, respectively, in the second frame as Ginebra entered the halftime break comfortably ahead at 59-30 en route to the 20-point rout.

Brownlee also stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks, while Malonzo tallied 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks.

Reigning MVP Scottie Thompson chalked up 16 points and 4 assists in the Gin Kings’ third straight win and Jeremiah Gray chimed in a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Making the most out of his increased playing time following the injury of veteran guard LA Tenorio, Von Pessumal fired a conference-high 14 points on a 4-of-9 clip from beyond the arc and added 2 assists and 2 steals.

Phoenix import Du’Vaughn Maxwell put up 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks in the loss that snapped the Fuel Masters’ three-game winning run.

Despite the setback, Phoenix still has the inside track for the last quarterfinal berth as it stayed at eighth place with a 4-6 record, just a win away from formalizing its playoff entry.

NorthPort, Rain or Shine, and Terrafirma – all tied at ninth place with identical 2-7 cards – seek to unseat the Fuel Masters.

Sean Manganti netted 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists for Phoenix, while Javee Mocon produced 11 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 109 – Standhardinger 28, Brownlee 18, Thompson 16, Malonzo 14, Pessumal 14, Gray 11, Pringle 3, Onwubere 3, Pinto 2, Dillinger 0, R.Aguilar 0, David 0, Mariano 0.

Phoenix 89 – Maxwell 22, Manganti 15, Mocon 11, Serrano 9, Tio 9, Garcia 6, Perkins 5, Muyang 4, Camacho 2, Adamos 2, Alejandro 2, Jazul 2, Go 0, Lojera 0, Lalata 0.

Quarters: 28-21, 59-30 , 85-69, 109-89.

– Rappler.com