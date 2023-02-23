Ahanmisi waxes hot as Converge bounces back, adds to Blackwater’s woes

Maverick Ahanmisi explodes for a career-high 31 points as the Converge FiberXers return to their winning ways after suffering a narrow loss to the NLEX Road Warriors

MANILA, Philippines – Maverick Ahanmisi made it rain from beyond the arc for the Converge FiberXers as they returned to their winning ways in the PBA Governors’ Cup with a 98-90 triumph over the cellar-dwelling Blackwater Bossing at the PhilSports Arena on Thursday, February 23.

Ahanmisi connected on 7 of his 12 three-point attempts to wind up with a career-high 31 points, to go along with 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Coming off a tight first half, where Converge only led by 5 points, 43-38, Ahanmisi caught fire in the third quarter and poured in 22 of his 31 markers to help the FiberXers create a 78-66 cushion over the Bossing before entering the payoff period.

Converge then increased its lead further to as many as 17 points, 86-69, in the early goings of the final frame to put Blackwater away for good and improve its record to 6-2.

“I credit my teammates and my coaches for getting me open. Everything was just falling in tonight,” said Ahanmisi.

“I wouldn’t get those open shots if they weren’t setting good screens for me,” he added.

Jamaal Franklin had a double-double performance of 19 points and 15 rebounds, while Jeron Teng, who paced Converge in the first two quarters, finished with 17 points.

On the other side, Troy Rosario topscored for Blackwater – which suffered its seventh straight loss and fell to a 1-8 card – with 20 points on an efficient 8-of-12 shooting.

Shawn Glover recorded his own double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds, while former Converge guard RK Ilagan contributed 12 markers for Blackwater in the loss.

The Scores

Converge 98 – Ahanmisi 31, Franklin 19, Teng 17, Stockton 10, Tratter 8, Arana 6, Ebona 3, Balanza 2, Racal 2, Murrell 0.

Blackwater 90 – Rosario 20, Glover 19, Ilagan 12, Amer 8, Banal 7, Hill 6, Torralba 6, Ular 4, McCarthy 3, Casio 3, Taha 2, DiGregorio 0, Suerte 0.

Quarters: 21-14, 43-38, 78-66, 98-90.

– Rappler.com