Newsome, Meralco complete semis cast with OT win as Magnolia fizzles out

TIMELY EXPLOSION. Chris Newsome comes up with a career game for Meralco.

Chris Newsome delivers the goods late as Meralco displays steely resolve after being down by as many as 7 points against Magnolia in regulation

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco leaned on Chris Newsome to eliminate Magnolia for the second straight PBA Governors’ Cup and reach the semifinals with a 113-107 overtime win at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, March 22.

Newsome delivered the goods late, firing 10 of his career-high 33 points in the extra period as twice-to-beat Bolts displayed steely resolve after being down by as many as 7 points in regulation to advance.

Clutch buckets from KJ McDaniels, Chris Banchero, and Aaron Black allowed Meralco to force overtime before Newsome – who also finished with 11 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals – took over.

Newsome scored the Bolts’ first 7 points in extra time, including a gutsy three-pointer that gave his side a 103-101 edge, and then assisted Bong Quinto for another trey that made it 106-103.

McDaniels sank a third straight triple for Meralco to extend their lead to 6 points with a minute left as the Bolts sent the Hotshots packing anew after coming out on top in their Governors’ Cup semifinal clash last season.

The former NBA player backstopped Newsome with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks, while Black finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 blocks, highlighting his outing with the buzzer-beater that forged overtime, 96-96 .

Magnolia appeared on its way to forcing a do-or-die game after building a 96-89 lead off an 8-0 run powered by import Antonio Hester and Mark Barroca with three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

But the Hotshots shot themselves in the foot with crucial missed shots and turnovers as Meralco pulled within 94-96 after a McDaniels and-one and a Banchero floater.

Hester turned the ball over with under 20 seconds left in regulation, paving the way for Black to bail the Bolts out with a Hail Mary shot from the right wing just before the buzzer sounded.

Banchero added 16 points for Meralco, which will face TNT in the semifinals starting on Friday, March 24, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Paul Lee netted 22 points in the loss, while Hester posted 21 points and 19 rebounds as Magnolia bowed out despite winning seven of their last eight games in the elimination round.

The Scores

Meralco 113 – Newsome 33, McDaniels 27, Banchero 16, Black 16, Maliksi 9, Almazan 7, Quinto 3, Hodge 2, Caram 0, Pasaol 0, Jose 0.

Magnolia 107 – Lee 22, Hester 21, Barroca 18, Abueva 15, Jalalon 9, Dela Rosa 8, Dionisio 6, Wong 4, Escoto 4, Corpuz 0.

Quarters: 22-21, 47-49, 76-78, 96-96 (reg.), 113-107 (OT).

