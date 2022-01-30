PBA Governors’ Cup set for February 11 restart

RESUMPTION. The PBA returns after being shelved for more than a month.

PBA teams will have at least 10 days of practice before league action resumes as Metro Manila eases to Alert Level 2 starting February 1

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA Governors’ Cup will resume on February 11 as the National Capital Region eases to Alert Level 2.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed the development, saying teams can stage scrimmages again starting on Tuesday, February 1, the same day the government plans to ease restrictions in Metro Manila and seven other areas.

The board of governors earlier agreed to give all PBA teams at least 10 days of practice.

Although nothing is set in stone yet, Marcial said the Araneta Coliseum will likely be the venue for the resumption of the Governors’ Cup.

No fans will be allowed inside the venue during the first weekend of the conference restart, but Marcial said the league may consider the return of live audiences sooner than later.

“If it runs smoothly, we’ll probably welcome back the fans on February 16. We’ll see. We have to take it slowly,” Marcial said in Filipino.

The PBA opened its doors to live audiences for the first time in almost two years in December and even hosted nearly 5,000 fans at the Araneta Coliseum for its Christmas Day games.

But the league opted to postpone the Governors’ Cup indefinitely earlier in January due to the rise of coronavirus cases in the country. – Rappler.com