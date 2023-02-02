Jonathon Simmons eyes unbeaten stint before leaving NLEX for China

STILL PERFECT. Jonathon Simmons and NLEX stay unbeaten after three games in the PBA Governors' Cup.

Simmons is hell-bent on winning all of his four games with the Road Warriors after dragging NLEX out of a 15-point hole in its come-from-behind 110-108 win over TNT in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Wednesday, February 1.

The former NBA player erupted for 45 points on top of 12 rebounds and 3 steals as the Road Warriors stayed unbeaten in three games.

He likes to keep it that way when he takes his exit against Phoenix on Saturday, February 4, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

“A win. Nothing less but winning,” said Simmons when asked what should be expected from him against the Fuel Masters, who lost their first three games of the conference.

Even as NLEX welcomes another former NBA player in Wayne Selden, coach Frankie Lim tried to convince Simmons to postpone his departure and play against Barangay Ginebra in a marquee matchup on February 8.

After all, Simmons has already jelled with the team, averaging a staggering 36.7 points to go with 9.7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals.

Simmons, though, needs to return to the Chinese Basketball Association as soon as possible.

“I was asking him to stay one more game so he gets to play against Ginebra, but they want him to leave right away. I think he is leaving Sunday, if he finds his passport,” Lim quipped.

To ease the transition of the import switch, Simmons said he plans to get in touch with Selden.

“I’ll probably have a couple words with him, just to give him a feel of the guys and coach. I think he’ll be a good fit,” said Simmons. – Rappler.com