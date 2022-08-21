Jordan Clarkson graces Game 1 of PBA finals

VISITOR. Jordan Clarkson gives PBA fans a treat by watching Game 1 of the Philippine Cup finals.

In town to join Gilas Pilipinas, Jordan Clarkson finds time to watch Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – Jordan Clarkson is making the most out of his short stay in the Philippines.

In town to join Gilas Pilipinas for the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, the NBA player found time to watch Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, August 21.

The Filipino-American star arrived midway through the second quarter of the finals opener pitting defending champion TNT and San Miguel.

Clarkson arrived in the country on Friday and has been practicing with the national team since Saturday as they gear up for their August 25 road clash against Lebanon and August 29 game versus Saudi Arabia.

Gilas Pilipinas will fly to Beirut on Monday.

