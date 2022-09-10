GUNNER. Joseph Sedurifa shows the way for J&T Express in their outstanding PBA 3x3 debut.

J&T Express, TNT, Meralco, and Platinum Karaoke all go unbeaten in the pool stage as they advance to the quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines – J&T Express proved no pushovers in its PBA 3×3 debut after advancing to the quarterfinals in the opening leg of the First Conference on Saturday, September 10, at the Robinsons Place Antipolo.

Joining PBA 3×3 in its second season, J&T made quick work of Purefoods, 21-11, and pummeled San Miguel, 21-12, behind Joseph Sedurifa as it seized first place in Pool D.

A former gunner for Meralco, Sedurifa caught fire for 14 points against Purefoods before he and Robert Datu combined for 18 points in their rout of San Miguel to help J&T Express secure its place in the knockout round.

TNT likewise earned its quarterfinals berth after taking the top spot in Pool A with a 2-0 card.

Reigning as the Third Conference grand champions last season, TNT claimed a 21-14 triumph over Pioneer Elastoseal and a pulsating 20-19 win over Cavitex.

Meralco and Platinum Karaoke also racked up 2-0 slates in Pools B and C, respectively, to advance.

Platinum Karaoke trounced Terrafirma, 19-15, and Blackwater, 21-16, while Meralco thwarted Barangay Ginebra, 20-14, and NorthPort, 21-11.

J&T Express faces NorthPort (1-1), TNT tangles with Blackwater (1-1), Meralco battles Purefoods (1-1), while Platinum Karaoke clashes with Pioneer Elastoseal (1-1) in the quarterfinals.

Cavitex, Ginebra, Terrafirma, and San Miguel all got the boot as they all went winless in the pool stage.

Leg 1 action will resume and wrap up on Sunday, with the champion taking home P100,000. – Rappler.com