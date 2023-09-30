SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Even in 3×3 basketball, South Korea has the Philippines’ number in the Asian Games.
Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 crashed out of the continental showpiece after a 19-16 loss to Korea in the quarterfinals at the Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday, September 30.
John Rey Pasaol put up 6 points to lead the Filipinos, who fell behind early to the hot-shooting Koreans then fell short of their comeback as they ran out of time.
Korea raced to a commanding 9-1 lead within the first four minutes before the Philippines slowly chipped away at its deficit and got within 15-18 with 40 seconds left off a Justine Sanchez bucket.
Lee Won-seok, though, put the nail in the coffin with a short stab as he finished with 7 points and 8 rebounds to show the way for the Koreans.
Bryan Sajonia chalked up 4 points in the loss, Sanchez tallied 3 points and 7 rebounds, while Bismarck Lina posted 3 points and 4 rebounds.
Starting its campaign with three straight wins, Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 lost two of its last three games as it failed to reach the semifinals. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.