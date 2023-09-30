This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 falls behind early to South Korea then runs out of time in its comeback against South Korea in the Asian Games quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines – Even in 3×3 basketball, South Korea has the Philippines’ number in the Asian Games.

Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 crashed out of the continental showpiece after a 19-16 loss to Korea in the quarterfinals at the Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday, September 30.

John Rey Pasaol put up 6 points to lead the Filipinos, who fell behind early to the hot-shooting Koreans then fell short of their comeback as they ran out of time.

Korea raced to a commanding 9-1 lead within the first four minutes before the Philippines slowly chipped away at its deficit and got within 15-18 with 40 seconds left off a Justine Sanchez bucket.

Lee Won-seok, though, put the nail in the coffin with a short stab as he finished with 7 points and 8 rebounds to show the way for the Koreans.

Bryan Sajonia chalked up 4 points in the loss, Sanchez tallied 3 points and 7 rebounds, while Bismarck Lina posted 3 points and 4 rebounds.

Starting its campaign with three straight wins, Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 lost two of its last three games as it failed to reach the semifinals. – Rappler.com