June Mar Fajardo bags record-tying Finals MVP plum as San Miguel rules

FINALS MVP. June Mar Fajardo earns another piece of history as he leads San Miguel to its first championship in three years.

MANILA, Philippines – Make it four Finals MVP citations for June Mar Fajardo.

Fajardo earned another Finals MVP award after steering San Miguel to its first championship in three years as they overcame TNT in seven games to rule the Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, September 4.

The runaway winner for the Best Player of the Conference honors, Fajardo dominated the best-of-seven affair with averages of 19 points, 16.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks.

Fajardo capped the title series with all-around numbers of 19 points, 18 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks as he helped power the Beermen to a convincing 119-97 win in Game 7.

He bested teammates CJ Perez and Marcio Lassiter to forge a four-way tie with James Yap, LA Tenorio, and Danny Seigle for most Finals MVP plums in PBA history.

