San Miguel rookie Kyt Jimenez out after ice bath accident

San Miguel rookie Kyt Jimenez is just glad that he lives to tell the tale after losing a significant amount of blood in a freak accident

MANILA, Philippines – Kyt Jimenez will miss a huge chunk of the PBA Philippine Cup following a freak accident at his home last March 1 that left the San Miguel rookie with an injured right arm.

Jimenez slipped after an ice bath and suffered a deep cut as he tried to cushion his fall, cutting himself with broken window glass.

Beermen team manager Gee Abanilla said Jimenez – who wore a cast as he watched San Miguel open its Philippine Cup title defense with a dominant win on Friday, March 15 – is expected to be out for two months before he returns.

“I hope it is earlier, God willing,” said Abanilla through text on Saturday.

Jimenez, though, is just glad that he lives to tell the tale after losing a significant amount of blood before he underwent successful operation at a nearby hospital.

“For now, the important thing is I’m alive,” Jimenez said in a mix of Filipino and English in his YouTube vlog. “Just to be honest, with what happened to me, my chance of survival was 50-50.”

“If I did not live with someone who knows how to drive, I think I’d be gone by now.”

As Jimenez recovers, he is also expected to miss the Rookies-Sophomores-Juniors Game during the PBA All-Star festivities in Bacolod City later this March.

The 76th pick in the previous PBA Draft, Jimenez had hoped to see more playing time after suiting up in just two games last conference. – Rappler.com