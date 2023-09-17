In seventh heaven: Kyt Jimenez drafted by San Miguel, looks forward to Terrence Romeo team-up

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Social media star Kyt Jimenez fulfills a lifelong dream as San Miguel selects him in the ninth round of the PBA Rookie Draft as the 76th overall pick

MANILA, Philippines – Kyt Jimenez heaved a huge sigh of relief when San Miguel called his name in the PBA Rookie Draft.

Jimenez fulfilled a lifelong dream as the Beermen selected the former Perpetual player in the ninth round as the 76th overall pick on Sunday, September 17, before a packed crowd at the Market! Market! in Taguig City.

“It feels like I’m in heaven because I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a child,” Jimenez told reporters in Filipino.

“I never expected that I’ll be picked by San Miguel. I was holding back tears when I heard my name even if it was already near the end. That is the Lord’s will.”

Jimenez played for the Altas in the NCAA, but it was only after he featured for Mav’s Phenomenal Basketball in a series of exhibition games shown on YouTube and Facebook when he gained widespread attention.

The ponytailed guard has over 180,000 subscribers on YouTube and nearly 300,000 followers combined across his social media accounts.

Seeking to raise his level of play, Jimenez joined the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, where he notched a historic quadruple-double with the Sarangani Marlins in October 2022.

Jimenez entered the draft as a projected late selection, but the possibility of him getting picked at all grew bleaker as teams continued to pass on him.

“I focused on my mindset that whether I get drafted or not, at least I did my role as a player, I tried to go as far as my capabilities could take me,” said Jimenez.

“I play because I want to inspire the youth, those who want to play in the big leagues. I can see that I’m helping the basketball community.”

Fortunately for Jimenez, the Beermen came calling.

At San Miguel, Jimenez teams up with his idol Terrence Romeo and other bona fide PBA stars in June Mar Fajardo, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross, and Vic Manuel.

“This is a big opportunity for me because I have a lot to learn from [kuya Terrence] and other veteran players of San Miguel,” Jimenez said.

As Jimenez fights for a PBA roster spot, he expressed his gratitude to his fans who cheered the loudest as if he was selected in the first round.

“They’re always there to support me. Even if I get picked or not, the support they give me is overwhelming,” he said. – Rappler.com