Leo Austria pays tribute to San Miguel players: ‘They make me look good’

ANOTHER TITLE. Leo Austria bags his ninth PBA championship with San Miguel.

Leo Austria has yet to lose in the PBA Philippine Cup finals as he guides San Miguel to the title following a grueling seven-game series against TNT

MANILA, Philippines – Leo Austria remains unbeaten in the PBA Philippine finals.

Austria improved to an impressive 6-0 in All-Filipino title series as he guided San Miguel to the championship following a resounding 119-97 win over TNT in the winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday, September 4.

But instead of taking the credit, Austria deflected it to his players.

“They made this possible. I thank them because they make me look good,” Austria said in Filipino as the Beermen ended a three-year title drought.

Appointed as San Miguel head coach in 2014, Austria enjoyed sustained success with the franchise as they dominated the league, winning a record five straight All-Filipino crowns from 2015 to 2019.

Individually, Austria is tied with Tim Cone at second place for most PBA Coach of the Year plums with four apiece, just behind six-time winner Chot Reyes.

Austria, though, admitted there are still skeptics who question his capability as a coach.

“There are a lot of people of social media who are critics. That is why I say I’m always lucky and I look good because of the players,” Austria said.

“Until now, there are so many doubters about our performance. I have to admit that I could not have done this all by myself.”

While the feeling of winning a title is no longer new to Austria, he is glad to share the experience with several of his players who had never won a championship in the PBA.

Among the first-time champions included CJ Perez, Vic Manuel, Mo Tautuaa, Simon Enciso, Jeepy Faundo, and Mike Canete.

“This is a great motivation for them because once a player wins a championship, they want to win again. Their passion to win a championship is there,” Austria said.

“For me, it is really not hard to coach them now because they know the glory of winning a championship.” – Rappler.com

