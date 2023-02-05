Magnolia mulls replacing import Eric McCree after winless start

TOUGH LUCK. Eric McCree and Magnolia drop their first three games to start the PBA Governors' Cup.

After a dominant Magnolia debut, Eric McCree has gone quiet as the Hotshots remain without a win after three games

MANILA, Philippines – The clock is ticking on Magnolia import Eric McCree.

Hotshots head coach Chito Victolero admitted they are contemplating whether or not to replace McCree as Magnolia stayed winless in the PBA Governors’ Cup after a heartbreaking 100-98 loss to San Miguel on Sunday, February 5.

“We have to review his performance,” said Victolero in Filipino. “The coaches will talk about it and we’ll see.”

“Our next game is on Friday, so we’ll try to assess him within the next 24 hours and then we will decide if we will stay with him or if we will change imports.”

McCree showed out in his Hotshots debut, chalking up a monster double-double of 38 points and 16 rebounds in a 111-109 defeat to league-leading Converge.

But the former NBA player has gone quiet over the last two games for Magnolia.

McCree finished with 12 points and 16 rebounds but coughed up a whopping 8 turnovers in a 93-85 loss to TNT and then put up just 13 points and 8 rebounds on a paltry 1-of-10 clip from long distance against the Beermen.

He is averaging 21 points, 13.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals.

Victolero, though, stayed mum about the identity of their possible import replacement despite reports that the Hotshots are bringing in former Terrafirma reinforcement Antonio Hester.

Hester, who currently plays for the Zamboanga Valientes in the ASEAN Basketball League, averaged all-around numbers of 28.3 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.6 steals for the Dyip in the previous Governors’ Cup.

“No comment. We’ll see in the next 24 hours,” said Victolero.

Magnolia will try to break through as it faces Phoenix, a team that lost four of its first five games, on February 10 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com