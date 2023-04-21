Mikey Williams detonates as TNT escapes Ginebra in Game 6 to claim PBA Governors’ Cup crown

Mikey Williams hosts a three-point party as TNT wins the last three games of the PBA Governors' Cup finals to deny Ginebra a three-peat in the season-ending conference

MANILA, Philippines – Mikey Williams saved the best for last and propelled TNT to its first-ever PBA Governors’ Cup crown following a 97-93 win over Barangay Ginebra in Game 6 at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, April 21.

Williams unloaded a season-high 38 points off nine three-pointers as the Tropang Giga won the last three games of the best-of-seven finals to deny the Gin Kings a three-peat in the season-ending conference.

The Filipino-American guard displayed steely nerves down the stretch, knocking down a gutsy triple with 1:15 minutes left that gave TNT the lead for good, 95-93, before import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson put on the finishing touches.

Hollis-Jefferson iced the win-sealing free throws with mere seconds to go and finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals for his first professional title.

Guided by PBA legend Jojo Lastimosa, who bagged his first championship as head coach, the Tropang Giga claimed their ninth crown in franchise history to tie the fabled Toyota franchise for sixth place in the all-time list.

The loss marked the first time Ginebra lost in the finals with import Justin Brownlee and the first time it lost with head coach Tim Cone in an import conference.

The Scores

TNT 97 – M.Williams 38, Hollis-Jefferson 29, Erram 6, Oftana 6, K.Williams 4, Ganuelas-Rosser 4, Montalbo 3, Khobuntin 1.

Ginebra 93 – Brownlee 29, Malonzo 21, Thompson 20, Standhardinger 16, Gray 4, Pinto 2, J.Aguilar 1, Mariano 0, Pringle 0.

Quarters: 20-27, 48-51, 77-73, 97-93.

– Rappler.com