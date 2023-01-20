LOOK: NLEX guard Matt Nieto ties the knot with longtime girlfriend

BIG DAY. Three-time UAAP champion Matt Nieto gets another ring as he marries Bianca Matanguihan.

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX guard Matt Nieto started the year on a high note.

Nieto tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Bianca Matanguihan in Tagaytay on Thursday, January 19, in a ceremony attended by several basketball personalities.

Members of the Road Warriors were present in the wedding, including head coach Frankie Lim and former NBA player Jonathan Simmons, who will serve as their import in the upcoming Governors’ Cup.

Nieto, whose twin Mike also plays in the PBA, invited their former teammates and coaches at Ateneo, where the brothers won three straight UAAP championships from Seasons 80 to 82.

Blue Eagles in attendance were head coach Tab Baldwin and former players Gian Mamuyac, Tyler Tio, Anton Asistio, Adrian Wong, and Isaac Go, who – like Nieto – have gone to play in the PBA.

Nieto and Matanguihan have been together for over seven years before the PBA sophomore popped the question in October.

“This is the time to move on to the next chapter and embrace the real world,” said Nieto before his proposal. “This is like a dagger in basketball.”

Nieto and NLEX will return to action as they open their Governors’ Cup campaign against Blackwater on Wednesday, January 25. – Rappler.com