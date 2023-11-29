NLEX brings in new import, replaces Thomas Robinson over ‘compromised’ team principles

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ATTACK. Thomas Robinson in action for the NLEX Road Warriors in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

NLEX sends Thomas Robinson packing, revealing the former NBA player took an unplanned vacation and skipped team practices

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX gave former NBA player Thomas Robinson the pink slip in the middle of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after the team felt he “compromised” the Road Warriors’ principles.

Robinson got the boot after just four games as NLEX announced on Wednesday, November 29, that it is bringing in Stokley Chaffee Jr. as its new import.

A former top five pick in the NBA, Robinson averaged 34.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.8 blocks, but his impressive numbers did not prevent the Road Warriors from sending him home.

“We value discipline, commitment, and teamwork, and unfortunately, his taking an unplanned vacation and skipping team practices, compromised these principles,” said NLEX team manager Larry Fonacier in a statement.

“The team’s success depends on a collective effort and a shared commitment, and we will continue to uphold these standards as we forge ahead in the season.”

Chaffee, 26, previously played for the Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus and Kobrat in Finland.

He arrived in the country on Monday and is expected to suit up against Magnolia on Friday, December 1, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

“I’m really happy and excited. It’s something new for me. I wouldn’t say it’s pressure, but rather high expectations,” said Chaffee.

“There are expectations from me not only on the court but also off the court, and, obviously, to win. I hope I can meet those expectations.”

In the middle of the pack, the Road Warriors tote a 2-2 record. – Rappler.com