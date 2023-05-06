NLEX terminates Quiñahan contract after ‘ligang labas’ brouhaha

NLEX big man JR Quiñahan is set to lose a hefty contract, just days after the PBA fined him along with nine other players for playing in unsanctioned games

MANILA, Philippines – The NLEX Road Warriors have terminated the contract of bruising center JR Quiñahan days after figuring in a brawl during a ligang labas (bush league) game in Cebu.

NLEX made the announcement over its social media platforms on Saturday, May 6, stating that the veteran big had become an unrestricted free agent.

“Following a thorough investigation, it was found that Quiñahan had committed several infractions of his Uniform Players’ Contract, including, among others, playing in unsanctioned games without seeking clearance from NLEX management and the Philippine Basketball Association,” the team said in a statement.

“The NLEX Road Warriors thank Quiñahan for his services to the team and wish him luck in his future endeavors,” it added.

Quiñahan had not played in the PBA since October 2022 when he underwent surgery for an Achilles tendon injury.

He is set to lose a hefty contract worth the maximum P420,000 a month on top of bonuses, with reports stating that he had not even attended practices since the surgery.

During his recovery period, the team let go of former head coach Yeng Guiao and hired Frankie Lim as its head coach.

Quiñahan was just one of 10 players sanctioned by the PBA for their recent involvement in various bush leagues. He got fined P70,000 for figuring in a brawl in a game in Catmon, Cebu recently, where he plyaed with former Rain or Shine teammate Beau Belga.

As seen in videos circulating on social media, Quiñahan exchanged blows with a foreign player, with Belga joining the fray. – Rappler.com