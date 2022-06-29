Fajardo takes on playmaker role as San Miguel edges Rain or Shine for solo lead

TOP RANKED. June Mar Fajardo and San Miguel continue to roll past the competition in the All-Filipino tournament.

June Mar Fajardo sets a PBA career-high in assists as San Miguel claims its fifth win in six games to grab the solo lead in the Philippine Cup

MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo turned into a playmaker and powered San Miguel to a 99-93 win over Rain or Shine for the solo lead in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, June 29.

Flaunting a different facet of his game, the six-time PBA MVP notched a career-high 7 assists on top of 10 points and 16 rebounds as the Beermen hiked their record to a league-leading 5-1.

With Fajardo distributing the ball, five more San Miguel players scored in double figures in the win that saw his side pull away in the fourth quarter.

The Elasto Painters trailed by just a single possession midway through the final frame, 81-84, before the Beermen rode on an 11-3 run sparked by a CJ Perez triple to grab an 11-point advantage.

Mike Nieto and Norbert Torres connived for 6 unanswered points to slice the Rain or Shine deficit to 90-95, but San Miguel answered with back-to-back buckets from Jericho Cruz and Rodney Brondial to seal the win.

Both baskets were assisted by Fajardo.

Perez fired a team-high 21 points on top of 5 assists and 4 rebounds, Brondial had 16 points and 8 rebounds, while Marcio Lassiter posted 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.

Cruz came off the bench and produced 14 points and 5 rebounds for the Beermen, who remained without injured stars Chris Ross, Vic Manuel, and Terrence Romeo.

Jewel Ponferrada netted 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Elasto Painters.

Misfortune continues to haunt Rain or Shine since its season-opening win over Converge as it absorbed its fifth straight loss and dropped to 1-5.

The Scores

San Miguel 99 – Perez 21, Lassiter 16, Brondial 16, Cruz 14, Enciso 12, Fajardo 10, Faundo 4, Pessumal 3, Herndon 2, Zamar 1, Canete 0.

Rain or Shine 93 – Ponferrada 20, Nambatac 18, Torres 16, Caracut 11, Nieto 8, Ildefonso 6, Norwood 5, Santillan 5, Demusis 2, Asistio 2, Belga 0.

Quarters: 28-22, 49-45, 73-70, 99-93.

– Rappler.com