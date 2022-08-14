TNT banks on Castro magic to dispatch Magnolia, reach PH Cup finals

MAIN CLOSER. Jayson Castro shows the way for TNT as they give Magnolia the boot.

Jayson Castro saves the best for last in the semifinals as TNT finishes off Magnolia in six games to advance to the PBA Philippine Cup finals for the third straight season

MANILA, Philippines – Jayson Castro guided TNT back to the PBA Philippine Cup finals by turning in his finest performance of the conference in an 87-74 victory over Magnolia at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, August 14.

Showing he remains one of the best closers in the league, Castro notched a conference-high 26 points on an ultra-efficient 10-of-13 shooting as the Tropang Giga wrapped up the best-of-seven semifinals series in six games.

Sitting out almost the entire fourth quarter, Castro came off the bench and drilled in what proved to be the dagger, knocking down a booming triple that gave TNT an 80-72 lead with three minutes left.

That three-pointer sparked a win-clinching 10-2 run as the defending champions reached the All-Filipino finals for the third straight season.

Mikey Williams backstopped Castro with 15 points – 8 coming in the fourth quarter – on top of 6 rebounds and 5 assists, while Glenn Khobuntin chimed in 14 points and 7 rebounds.

Khobuntin unloaded 10 points in the final frame, and most importantly, drew the last two fouls of Calvin Abueva, which resulted in the early exit of the Hotshots’ star forward.

The Scores

TNT 87 – Castro 26, M. Williams 15, Pogoy 14, Khobuntin 14, Erram 8, K. Williams 4, Rosario 4, Montalbo 2, Reyes 0, Marcelo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Magnolia 74 – Sangalang 16, Abueva 16, Jalalon 11, Lee 10, Dela Rosa 6, Laput 4, Wong 3, Barroca 3, Dionisio 2, Escoto 2, Corpuz 1, Brill 1, Reavis 0, Ahanmisi 0, Zaldivar 0.

Quarters: 21-17, 42-34, 60-55, 87-74.

– Rappler.com