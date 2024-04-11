Back from suspension, Abueva shows what he does best for Magnolia

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FLOATER. Calvin Abueva in action for the Magnolia Hotshots in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

Calvin Abueva returns from a one-game suspension and helps Magnolia regain its winning ways in the PBA Philippine Cup with an all-around performance

MANILA, Philippines – It is probably not coincidence that Magnolia got back on track in the PBA Philippine Cup just when Calvin Abueva returned to the lineup.

Abueva came back from a one-game suspension and helped power the Hotshots to a 104-97 victory over a NorthPort side that saw its four-game winning streak halted on Wednesday, April 10.

The do-it-all forward played arguably his finest game of the conference as he posted 6 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals in under 30 minutes of action.

“We missed him because Calvin can play multiple positions,” said head coach Chito Victolero.

Abueva incurred a one-game suspension and a P20,000 fine after he flipped off a fan during their 87-77 loss to Barangay Ginebra last March 31.

His enforced absence only compounded the Hotshots’ personnel woes, with Aris Dionisio and Rome dela Rosa also sidelined with ankle injuries.

Without Abueva, Dionisio, and Dela Rosa, Magnolia got demolished by NLEX in an 87-74 loss last Saturday, April 6.

“Those guys – Aris, Rome, and Calvin – can play multiple positions. That was why we had a hard time matching up against NLEX,” said Victolero. “At the same time, we’re incomplete in practice.”

But with Abueva back in tow, the Hotshots limited the Batang Pier way below their league-best average of 107.6 points in their first five games.

Abueva sharing the playmaking chores also resulted in Magnolia recording a whopping 31 assists, almost double its average of just 17 dimes in its back-to-back losses.

“Good thing that Calvin stepped up and helped the team. I hope it continues,” said Victolero. – Rappler.com