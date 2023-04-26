Rain or Shine upgrades Belga punishment, also penalizes Nambatac

VETERAN BIG. Beau Belga in action for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

Rain or Shine disciplines Beau Belga and Rey Nambatac for taking part in unsanctioned games

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine slapped Beau Belga with a harsher punishment for participating in unsanctioned games and also penalized Rey Nambatac for the same violation.

Belga, initially suspended without pay for six days for his involvement in a Cebu match where a fight broke out, got fined 15 days worth of salary after the club discovered he also played in Davao and Laguna.

“Rain or Shine team management has concluded its internal investigation and found that Beau Belga breached his PBA Uniform Players’ Contract by participating in exhibition games in Cebu, Davao, and Laguna,” the team said.

Meanwhile, the Elasto Painters fined Nambatac two days worth of salary.

Amid varying feedback from the fans, Rain or Shine defended its decision to discipline its erring players.

“They breached their contracts. And even if there are no PBA games, they still receive their salaries in full,” the team replied in Filipino to a comment suggesting it should increase players’ pay to keep them from taking part in unsanctioned games.

“We fulfill our obligations to our players. They should do the same.”

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said on Monday, April 24, that he will summon players who reportedly saw action in unsanctioned games, including NLEX’s JR Quiñahan, NorthPort’s Robert Bolick, and Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon.

The PBA issues a minimum fine of P50,000 to players who participate in exhibition games without the approval of their mother teams and the league. – Rappler.com