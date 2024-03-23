All-Star next? Justin Arana shines in RSJ Game as clear-cut MVP

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MVP. Justin Arana in action for Team Greats in the RSJ Game during the 2024 PBA All-Star Weekend.

Justin Arana aims to play in the main event of the PBA All-Star Weekend after earning MVP honors in the Rookies-Sophomores-Juniors Game by powering Team Greats past Team Stalwarts

BACOLOD, Philippines – It will no longer be a surprise if gifted big man Justin Arana makes the PBA All-Star Game next year.

Arana said he aims to play in the main event of the PBA All-Star Weekend after earning MVP honors in the Rookies-Sophomores-Juniors (RSJ) Game by powering Team Greats to a 142-133 win over Team Stalwarts at the University of St. La Salle gym here on Saturday, March 23.

“I do not think about it, but of course, I want to play in the All-Star,” said Arana in Filipino. “If I get lucky, that is a huge opportunity.”

Arana showed he is ready for the bigger stage as he shone the brightest in the clash that featured the finest first-to-third-year players in the league, dropping a game-high 36 points on top of 8 rebounds.

He erupted for 24 points in the first half that allowed Team Greats to mount a 78-73 lead then scattered 10 points in the fourth quarter to help his side fend off Team Stalwarts’ fightback.

The Rookie of the Year last season, Arana said the RSJ MVP award will serve as additional motivation for him to hammer away as his mother team Converge continues to struggle this season.

Although Arana is putting up notable numbers of 19.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1 block in the ongoing Philippine Cup, the FiberXers have yet to win, dropping all of their five games by an average of 16.2 points.

“I consider this as a confidence-booster,” said Arana.

TNT’s Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser backstopped Arana with 23 points, including the three-point dunk inside the final minute that kept Team Stalwarts at bay and determined the final tally.

Just like the All-Star Weekend last year, the PBA incorporated a four-point line in the All-Star and RSJ Games and rewarded dunks with 3 points.

Magnolia’s Jerrick Ahanmisi added 21 points for Team Greats.

TNT’s Kim Aurin showed the way for Team Stalwarts with 23 points, NorthPort’s JM Calma and Joshua Munzon put up 21 and 16 points, respectively, while Blackwater’s Christian David tallied 15 points.

NorthPort’s Fran Yu and Rain or Shine’s Santi Santillan added 12 points apiece in the loss.

The Scores

Team Greats 142 – Arana 36, Ganuelas-Rosser 23, Ahanmisi 21, Stockton 9, Tuffin 8, Ildefonso 8, Laput 8, Caracut 8, Ilagan 8, Mamuyac 6, Cu 5, Gomez de Liano 2.

Team Stalwarts 133 – Aurin 23, Calma 22, Munzon 16, David 15, Yu 12, Santillan 12, Asistio 8, Zaldivar 7, Holt 7, Nocum 6, Amores 5.

Quarters: 39-45, 78-73, 109-106, 142-133.

