Hollis-Jefferson eases injury fears: ‘I’m good’

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson preserves his perfect record with TNT, showing the way in a 30-point mauling of Meralco in their semifinal opener

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – A serious injury to super import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is the last thing TNT wants as the Tropang Giga continued their sensational run in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Hollis-Jefferson said he is fine after reportedly hurting his groin in a 110-80 thrashing of Meralco on Friday, March 24, that gave TNT a 1-0 lead in their best-of-five semifinals.

Adjudged the Best Player of the Game after finishing with a triple-double of 22 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists, the former NBA player did not join the customary press conference due to the injury.

“I’m good,” Hollis-Jefferson said.

Hollis-Jefferson preserved his perfect record with the Tropang Giga of seven wins with zero losses as the team claimed its 10th straight victory overall.

In his element, the former Brooklyn Nets standout nearly completed his second straight triple-double by halftime, churning out 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists in the first half.

He then achieved the feat in the third quarter before he subbed out with three minutes left in the period and never returned, leaving TNT with a sizable 92-66 lead en route to the 30-point rout.

“We played pretty good. We could’ve done a couple things better. But that is basketball – basketball is a game of runs, they made some, we made some, but we stayed resilient and came out on top,” he said.

Hollis-Jefferson gets a one-day break before the Tropang Giga face the Bolts again on Sunday, March 26, at the Ynares Center. – Rappler.com