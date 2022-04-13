Do-it-all Scottie Thompson snags maiden Best Player plum

Long praised as one of the top players in the PBA, Scottie Thompson finally has a hardware to show as he bags his first Best Player of the Conference plum

MANILA, Philippines – It has been a long time coming for Barangay Ginebra standout Scottie Thompson.

Long praised as one of the top players in the PBA, Thompson finally has a hardware to show as he bagged his first Best Player of the Conference plum in the 2021-2022 Governors’ Cup on Wednesday, April 13.

He won with no contest by garnering 1128 points, enjoying a lead of more than 400 points over runner-up Mikey Williams (699) of TNT.

Thompson topped the media votes (480), statistics (401), PBA votes (150), and player votes (97).

NorthPort’s Robert Bolick and Arwind Santos finished third and fourth in the BPC race with 581 and 428 points, respectively, while Phoenix’s Matthew Wright placed fifth with 416 points.

Just like his teammate and newly crowned Best Import Justin Brownlee, the do-it-all guard banked on a stellar playoff showing to soar into contention for the coveted award.

Ending the eliminations outside the top five in statistical points (SPs), Thompson normed 14.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 6 assists in the quarters and semis as Ginebra reached the finals despite being the No. 6 seed.

Ginebra stunned twice-to-beat TNT in the last eight and thwarted NLEX in the final four, with Thompson registering a double-double four times in those six playoff games.

Overall, Thompson averaged 13.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1.1 steals through the semifinals to land at second place with 35 SPs, just behind Bolick.

Although Bolick maintained his place on top from the elimination round to the semifinals with 39.9 SPs, the Batang Pier fell short in their playoff campaign, proving to be a major dealbreaker in his bid.

Moreover, all signs pointed to Thompson winning considering the other players in the top five all failed to make it past the quarterfinals.

Thompson, a Most Improved Player and Finals MVP, became the first Ginebra player to earn the honor since injured teammate Stanley Pringle achieved the feat in the 2020 Philippine Cup. – Rappler.com