HERO. Ken Bono saves the day multiple times for San Miguel on the way to their second PBA 3x3 title.

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel completed an unprecedented run to a PBA 3×3 title as it ruled Leg 6 of the second conference with a 21-17 win over Pioneer Pro Tibay at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, April 13.

Ken Bono led the way as San Miguel clinched the last quarterfinal berth, beat former champions Meralco and TNT, and took down Pioneer in the finale to capture its second leg crown.

Bono delivered a game-high 10 points, including 3 points in a 5-1 run San Miguel used to break a 16-16 deadlock on the way to joining Limitless App as the only two teams to repeat as champions in the second conference.

It was also Bono who saved the day for the Beermen as he hit back-to-back game-winners in their identical 21-20 squeakers against the Bolts and the Tropang Giga in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

Bono added 7 rebounds in the finals, Louie Vigil put up 5 points and 2 rebounds, while Jeff Manday chalked up 4 points and 6 rebounds for San Miguel, which bagged the top prize of P100,000.

James Mangahas added 2 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 block as the Beermen also claimed a quarterfinals spot in the Grand Finals with a top-four finish in the tour points standings.

Leg 3 and 5 champion Limitless sits atop the tour points standings with 450 points followed by TNT (435), Meralco (395), and San Miguel (380).

Gian Abrigo put up 9 points to lead Pioneer, which secured its first podium finish in the second conference and pocketed P50,000.

In the battle for third, Purefoods hacked out a 21-20 win over TNT to rake in P30,000 as the TJ Titans landed on the podium for the first time in the conference.

Joseph Eriobu powered Purefoods with 12 points. – Rappler.com