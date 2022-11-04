Steve Taylor job not safe even after clutch plays in Rain or Shine win

REINFORCEMENT. Steve Taylor has been a solid import for a Rain or Shine side seeking to end a two-conference playoff drought.

Coach Yeng Guiao says there are no guarantees even as import Steve Taylor Jr. steers Rain or Shine back into the playoff picture

MANILA, Philippines – A clutch performance from Steve Taylor Jr. does not guarantee his tenure at Rain or Shine.

Elasto Painters head coach Yeng Guiao said Taylor is not spared from being replaced even after the American import starred late in a gritty 76-75 win over NorthPort in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Friday, November 4.

Guiao had asked more from Taylor after he finished with a conference-low 16 points on top of 19 rebounds and 3 assists in a 92-83 loss to Phoenix on October 26.

Taylor quickly redeemed himself against the Batang Pier, chalking up 20 points, 16 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block as he delivered the go-ahead layup and the win-sealing swat in the final 20 seconds.

Still, Guiao made it clear Taylor is being evaluated on game-by-game basis.

“I do not want to say that his job is safe or it is a guaranteed slot for him,” said Guiao as Rain or Shine improved to an even 4-4 record.

“We are constantly reviewing and constantly assessing and evaluating, especially now that we have a chance [to make the playoffs].”

Taylor has been a solid reinforcement for an Elasto Painters side seeking to end a two-conference playoff drought.

In seven games, Taylor averaged 20 points, 16.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.4 steals as Rain or Shine sits at sixth place.

But Guiao said whether Taylor stays or goes will depend on the Elasto Painters’ needs for their last four elimination round games as they ramp up their playoff hunt.

Rain or Shine has its work cut out for it as it faces Bay Area, Magnolia, Converge, and Blackwater, with three of those four teams currently in the top three of the standings.

“You have to look forward also to future competition, how he will match up against our opponents,” Guiao said.

“We still have four teams left. As much as he gave us the win today, I think they all know that they are under observation. I cannot make any guarantees.”

The Elasto Painters look to make it two wins in a row when they tangle with the guest team Dragons on November 11 at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. – Rappler.com