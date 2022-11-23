Terrence Romeo suits up, but declines to play as San Miguel routs Terrafirma

LONG LAYOFF. Terrence Romeo has not played for San Miguel in eight months.

Terrence Romeo has yet to see action for San Miguel this PBA season after recovering from a back injury

MANILA, Philippines – Terrence Romeo’s season debut will have to wait after he declined to play for San Miguel in its 28-point beating of Terrafirma in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Wednesday, November 23.

Activated after being out for nearly six months due to a back injury, Romeo suited up for the first time but did not see action in the lopsided affair.

“Terrence didn’t want to play. I wanted him to go inside at least to feel the game, but he said maybe next game,” said Beermen assistant coach Jorge Gallent, who called the shots in lieu of sidelined head coach Leo Austria.

Austria missed his second straight game due to health and safety protocols.

“I was forcing him to go inside but he didn’t really want,” Gallent added.

Romeo last played for San Miguel in March as they suffered a quarterfinal exit at the hands of Meralco in the Governors’ Cup last season.

He then got ruled out indefinitely in June due to his back injury and has not played a game this season.

The Beermen, though, hardly needed Romeo in their rout of the Dyip as they pulled away as early as the first half behind the hot shooting of Jericho Cruz on the way to the 131-103 win.

Cruz finished with a conference-high 25 points built on a perfect 6-of-6 clip from beyond the arc.

While he has thrived offensively since Romeo got sidelined, Cruz said he cannot wait to share the court again with the flamboyant guard.

“I’m happy that Terrence is back because Terrence is Terrence. He is a big asset to our team. Just looking forward to playing with him again,” said Cruz in a mix of Filipino and English.

Romeo is expected to finally play when San Miguel battles TNT on Saturday, November 26, at the PhilSports Arena. – Rappler.com