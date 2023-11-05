TNT taps Quincy Miller as Rondae Hollis-Jefferson misses start of PBA season

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LOOK UP. Quincy Miller in action for the TNT Tropang Giga in the East Asia Super League.

Quincy Miller secures his release from Converge as he serves as a stand-in for TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

MANILA, Philippines – Quincy Miller will temporarily reinforce TNT in the PBA as the Tropang Giga wait on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to be in the pink of health again.

TNT signed Miller ahead of its 7 pm clash against Magnolia that will open hostilities in the Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday, November 5, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Miller, who plays for Tropang Giga as their second import in the East Asia Super League, secured his release from his former PBA team Converge after initially wondering why the FiberXers held on to his rights.

A former NBA player, Miller will serve as a stand-in for Hollis-Jefferson, who continues to work his way to tip-top shape after dealing with gastroenteritis.

Miller impressed for Converge in the Commissioner’s Cup last season, averaging 29.9 points, 15.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.9 blocks, and 1.9 steals.

In the EASL, the wiry forward is putting up 22 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2 steals, although TNT has yet to win a game after dropping its first two matches against Japan B. League powerhouse Chiba Jets.

Miller needs to be at his best as he battles another former NBA player in Magnolia import Tyler Bey. – Rappler.com