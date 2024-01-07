Bishop vows banged-up knee not a concern for Ginebra as PBA playoffs near

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CONTESTED. Tony Bishop in action for Barangay Ginebra in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Ginebra import Tony Bishop says fans and the team have nothing to be alarmed about after hurting his knee in practice

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra import Tony Bishop eased concerns over a feared injury with the PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs fast approaching.

Gin Kings head coach Tim Cone on Sunday, January 7, bared Bishop missed a couple of practices after hurting his left knee, but the American-Panamanian reinforcement said fans and the team have nothing to be alarmed about.

“It’s no concern. Don’t worry about it. I’m a tough player. I play through injuries. I’m a vet. It’s part of the game,” said Bishop.

“Going into the playoffs, I don’t know anybody who’s not banged up. For me, I’ll continue to work hard, continue to get therapy. Part of basketball, part of being a pro. Let’s take it day by day.”

True enough, Bishop hardly looked like someone who is not in tip-top shape as he delivered one of his finest performances of the conference in a 103-93 win over NorthPort on Sunday.

Bishop finished with 26 points on top of a conference-high 16 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 blocks in over 40 minutes of action.

The victory allowed Ginebra to claim its third straight win and seventh overall in 10 games and boost its chances for a top-four finish, which merits a twice-to-beat bonus in the quarterfinals.

Averaging 22.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks, Bishop said he continues to learn the ropes since the Gin Kings brought him in as a replacement for resident import Justin Brownlee.

“Ten games in, I’m there. I’ve been working each and every day to understand more of the offense and understand the players, where the guys like the ball, our system on offense and defense,” Bishop said.

In a tight battle with Meralco (7-2), Phoenix (7-2), and San Miguel (7-3) for the three remaining win-once incentives, Ginebra hopes to beat NLEX in its final elimination-round game on Saturday, January 13, in Albay. – Rappler.com