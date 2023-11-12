Tyler Bey thrives off strong chemistry with Magnolia

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE. Tyler Bey in action for the Magnolia Hotshots in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

The bond Tyler Bey has developed with his Magnolia teammates has worked wonders as the Hotshots get off to an auspicious start in the PBA Commissioner's Cup

RIZAL, Philippines – Tyler Bey feels at home with Magnolia.

And the bond the former NBA player has developed with his teammates has worked wonders as the Hotshots got off to a 2-0 start in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after a 107-92 win over Phoenix on Sunday, November 12.

Fitting right into the Magnolia system, Bey finished with another impressive showing of 32 points, 16 rebounds, and 3 steals.

“Chemistry was definitely built from the jump. I get along with these guys,” said Bey.

The 36th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Bey started his professional career with the Dallas Mavericks then went on to suit up for the Long Island Nets, Salt Lake City Stars, and Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the NBA G League.

Bey, 25, took his act to the Israeli Basketball Premier League, where he won the scoring title as a member of the Ironi Ness Ziona last season.

Out of all the teams Bey has joined, though, he said the Hotshots have made him feel more than just a member of a team.

“It has been a while since I’ve been with a group of guys where I can just get along with them like they’re my brothers, like they’re family, ever since college,” said Bey.

“The chemistry is there, we could talk to each other better than anybody I’ve ever been.”

Bey faces huge expectations as Magnolia looks to end its five-year championship drought since it ruled the 2018 Governors’ Cup with import Romeo Travis.

He is not shying away from the challenge.

“I just want to keep winning. Take it game by game. I’m just enjoying every day I’m here in the Philippines, cherish it every time we’re on the court,” said Bey. – Rappler.com