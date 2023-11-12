Bey takes over as Magnolia pulls away vs Phoenix for 2-0 start

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SLAM. Tyler Bey in action for the Magnolia Hotshots in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Tyler Bey scatters 12 of his 32 points in the third quarter as Magnolia improves to 2-0 for a share of the lead in the PBA standings with Meralco and NorthPort

RIZAL, Philippines – Magnolia leaned on a strong second half anchored on import Tyler Bey to see off gritty Phoenix, 107-92, in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Sunday, November 12.

Bey scattered 12 of his 32 points in the third quarter and added 16 rebounds and 3 steals as the Hotshots improved to 2-0, gaining a share of the lead in the standings with Meralco and NorthPort.

The first half ended on a 51-51 deadlock before Bey took over, scoring 9 points in a pivotal 17-6 run to start the third period that allowed Magnolia to grab an 80-70 lead going into the last frame.

Veteran Mark Barroca then scored 9 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Hotshots led by as many as 22 points, 97-75, en route to their eighth win in a row over the Fuel Masters that started in the 2021 Philippine Cup.

Magnolia beat Phoenix, 90-80, on the exact same date and same venue a year ago.

Barroca also finished with a team-high 8 assists, Jio Jalalon backstopped Bey in scoring with 20 points to go with 8 rebounds and 3 steals, while Paul Lee chimed in 13 points.

The result stretched the Hotshots’ months-long winning streak after they went undefeated in the PBA On Tour offseason series.

Former NBA player Johnathan Williams III put up 26 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 2 steals in the losing effort as the Fuel Masters slipped to 1-1.

Jason Perkins, Javee Mocon, and rookie Kenneth Tuffin each scored 11 points for Phoenix.

Fresh from a promising PBA debut in a 113-101 win over NLEX two days prior where he tallied 15 points, Ricci Rivero got limited to 4 points in just 10 minutes of action.

The Scores

Magnolia 107 – Bey 32, Jalalon 20, Barroca 15, Lee 13, Laput 6, Eriobu 5, Sangalang 4, Dela Rosa 4, Dionisio 2, Reavis 2, Corpuz 2, Tratter 2, Escoto 0, Murrell 0.

Phoenix 92 – Williams 26, Alejandro 15, Tuffin 11, Perkins 11, Mocon 11, Manganti 5, Rivero 4, Jazul 3, Tio 4, Lalata 2, Camacho 0, Verano 0, Daves 0, Soyud 0, Muyang 0.

Quarters: 22-22, 51-51, 80-70, 107-92.

– Rappler.com