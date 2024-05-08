Steadily improving, Bianca Bustamante earns maiden podium finish in 2024 F1 Academy

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GIDDY. Bianca Bustamante of the Philippines celebrates her second position on the podium in the second round of the F1 Academy in Miami, USA.

‘Super happy at the end and one of the most consistent races I have ever driven,’ says Bianca Bustamante after claiming a podium spot in the F1 Academy

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Bustamante earned her first podium finish in the 2024 F1 Academy season as she placed second in Race 2 of the second round in Miami, USA, on Sunday, May 5 (Monday, May 6, Manila time).

Representing McLaren and ART Grand Prix, the Filipina racer clocked 26:04.457, crossing the finish line just less than four seconds behind top placer Abbi Pulling, who recorded 26:00.656.

Play Video

Her second-place finish came just before McLaren ace Lando Norris ruled the Miami Grand Prix for his breakthrough Formula One win.

“Finally, we were able to convert our pace into a trophy,” said Bustamante. “This one is for all of you. I want to thank everyone that has been supporting. Laban Pilipinas!”

The weekend in Miami proved to be a fruitful one for Bustamante as she showcased grit and resilience in Race 1, securing a ninth-place finish even after she fell to the bottom of the grid following a late start.

Bustamante initially ended Race 1 at seventh, but a five-point penalty dropped her to ninth.

Still, Bustamante earned 3 points as she recorded the fastest lap in Race 1 – a feat that gave her much-needed momentum in Race 2 where she garnered 18 points.

Amassing 21 points in Miami, Bustamante sits at fifth in the drivers’ championship with 39 points, behind Pulling (99 points), Doriane Pin (65), Maya Wueg (51), and Chloe Chambers (40).

“Super happy at the end and one of the most consistent races I have ever driven,” said the 19-year-old rising star, who finished fifth and sixth in Race 1 and Race 2, respectively, in the first round in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Pulling, who races for Alpine and Rodin Motorsport, continued her dominant campaign by claiming the top spot in three of the first four races of the season.

F1 Academy actions resumes in Barcelona, Spain, for the third round in June.

“In the coming month, I will work hard to prepare for the next race in Barcelona,” said Bustamante. – Rappler.com