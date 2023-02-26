Carlos Yulo snags parallel bars bronze to wrap up Cottbus World Cup

Carlos Yulo ends the Cottbus World Cup on a high note after failing to reach the final of the floor exercise and vault – events where he is a former world champion

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo salvaged his campaign in the first leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus, Germany by snagging bronze in parallel bars on Sunday, February 26.

The Filipino gymastics star garnered 15.166 points for third place as he ended the tournament on a high note after failing to reach the final of the floor exercise and vault – events where he is a former world champion – and still rings.

Ukraine’s Illia Kovtun captured gold with a score of 15.366, while Italy’s Matteo Levantesi clinched silver with 15.266 points.

After topping the qualification with 14.933 points, Yulo looked on his way to clinching the grand prize before Kovtun and Levantesi – the last two gymnasts to perform in the eight-man final – overtook the 23-year-old.

While Kovtun posed a threat to Yulo after placing second in the qualification, Levantesi came out of nowhere considering he barely reached the final round at seventh place.

Yulo struggled early in Cottbus and failed to make the cut in floor exercise, landing at 20th place with a score of 13.400.

Floor exercise has been considered Yulo’s strongest, given that he won at least a bronze in the event in the last three editions of the world championship.

He then finished 13th in rings with 13.833 points and 14th in vault with 14.083 points.

But Yulo will get plenty of chances to redeem himself, and most importantly, gain qualification points for the Paris Olympics as he is set to see action in the next three editions of the World Cup, which will run until the first week of April.

Up next for Yulo is the Doha World Cup that will be held from March 2 to 5 in Qatar. – Rappler.com