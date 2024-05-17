Carlos Yulo captures elusive individual all-around gold in Asian championships

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Filipino star Carlos Yulo finally nails the individual all-around crown that eluded him in the last two editions of the Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo can now call himself an all-around champion in the continental level.

Ramping up his preparations for the Paris Olympics, Yulo opened the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in style by capturing the individual all-around crown on Thursday, May 16.

He totaled 84.931 points out of the six apparatuses as the Filipino star finally snagged the title that eluded him in the last two editions when he settled for a pair of silver in 2022 in Doha, Qatar, and in 2023 in Singapore.

With his latest triumph, Yulo raised his golden tally in the continental championships to seven on top of two silvers and one bronze.

Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi bagged silver with 84.632 points, while Uzbekistan’s Abdulla Azimov nailed bronze with 82.431 points.

Yulo hopes to add to his haul as he sees action in the apparatus finals.

Together with Yulo in Tashkent are his teammates Juancho Miguel Besana, John Ivan Cruz, Justin Ace de Leon, and Jhon Romeo Santillan, and his younger brother Eldrew, who will compete in the junior division. – Rappler.com