Flawless Carlos Yulo keeps floor exercise throne in Asian Gymnastics Championships

MANILA, Philippines – There is no wonder why Carlos Yulo considers floor exercise as one of his pet events.

Yulo dominated the field and captured the men’s floor exercise crown in the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Singapore following a flawless performance in the final on Saturday, June 17.

He finished with an impressive 15.3 points, almost a full-point ahead of silver medalist Dmitriy Patanin of Kazakhstan as he stuck all of his landings to defend his throne in the event which he also ruled in Doha, Qatar last year.

Patanin initially seized the top spot following his 14.366-point routine until Yulo – the second-to-last gymnast to perform out of the eight finalists – gained the lead as he earned 9 points in execution and 6.3 points in difficulty.

China’s Su Weide completed the podium with 14.333 points.

Another Filipino competed in the final as reigning Southeast Asian Games floor exercise champion Ivan Cruz made the cut as a reserve.

Cruz landed eighth after garnering 11.433 points.

Yulo, who bagged the individual all-around silver earlier in the tournament, will compete in four more apparatus finals as he eyes the gold in vault, parallel bars, and rings. – Rappler.com