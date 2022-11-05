Shock fall denies Carlos Yulo floor exercise medal in world championships

TOUGH BREAK. Carlos Yulo has yet to win a medal in the World Artistic Gymnastic Championships in Liverpool, England.

MANILA, Philippines – A surprising fall cost Carlos Yulo a medal in the floor exercise finals of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England as he finished seventh on Saturday, November 5.

Yulo failed to replicate his stellar floor exercise scores in the qualification and all-around finals, netting only 13.3 points no thanks to an uncharacteristic stumble early in his routine.

The Filipino dynamo looked on his way to reclaiming the floor exercise world title he won three years ago in Stuttgart, Germany after topping the event in the qualification with 15.266 and the all-around finals with 15.166.

Showing he is in a class of his own, Yulo wound up as the only gymnast to breach the 15-point mark in floor exercise in this world championships.

But that nightmarish start in the finals proved too much to overcome even as Yulo stuck his landing for the rest of the routine and finished second to last out of the eight finalists.

Giarnni Regini-Moran of the Great Britain pulled off a shocker, capturing the top prize with 14.533 points to deny newly crowned all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan his second gold medal in Liverpool.

Hashimoto fell short with 14.5 points.

Japan’s Ryosuke Doi joined compatriot Hashimoto in the podium as he snagged bronze with 14.266 points despite getting a tenth of a point penalty.

France’s Benjamin Osberger and Italy’s Nicola Bartolini landed at fourth and fifth, respectively, with identical scores of 14.233, Korea’s Ryu Sung-hyun sixth with 14.2, and Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi eighth with 12.1 points.

Yulo, who placed eighth in the all-around finals, will get two more shots at a medal as he competes in the finals of the vault, where he is the defending champion, and parallel bars on Sunday. – Rappler.com