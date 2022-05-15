Carlos Yulo avenges pommel horse crash, grabs SEA Games still rings gold

Carlos Yulo finishes strong in his individual apparatus run for the day with a golden comeback at still rings following a sixth-place crash at pommel horse

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino superstar gymnast Carlos Yulo rose to his third 2021 SEA Games gold-medal finish in Hanoi, Vietnam after ruling the men’s still rings event on Sunday, May 15.

Seething from a sixth-place crash in the pommel horse event earlier in the day, the 22-year-old phenom staged a golden comeback as the last competitor in the eight-man race with a solid routine and an all-important tight landing.

Yulo skidded past Vietnam’s duo of Nguyen Van Khanh Phong (13.800) and Le Thanh Tung (13.500), who copped silver and bronze, respectively.

Indonesia’s Dwi Samsul Arifin finished fourth with 13.033 points, followed by Thailand’s Surintornta Tikumporn at fifth (12.433), Malaysia’s Nguyen Chunchen (12.267) and Zulfa Luqman Al Hafiz (11.567) at sixth and seventh, and Singapore’s Robin Sim Boon Pin (11.167) at eighth.

With the win, Yulo hiked his golden haul to three after topping the individual all-around and floor exercise. The pint-sized gymnast also picked up a silver in the team all-around and looks to add more to his haul in the remaining events of the men’s artistic gymnastics. – Rappler.com