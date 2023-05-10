Myanmar sends Azkals packing with winless SEA Games campaign

The Philippine Azkals wrap up their disastrous 2023 SEA Games campaign at the bottom of the standings following one last loss to semis-bound Myanmar

MANILA, Philippines – Myanmar put the Philippine Azkals out of their misery with a 1-0 win to end their 2023 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games elimination round at Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Wednesday, May 10.

Thet Hein Soe scored his third goal of the tournament at the 54th minute off a short stab in the box after tracking down a saved teammate penalty kick.

Not even 5 minutes of added time were enough for the Filipino booters to salvage a draw or a turnaround as semifinal-bound Myanmar held on for its third win in four games.

With the loss, the Philippines quietly slipped to fifth place in Group A as the only winless squad, while fourth-place Timor-Leste rose up by way of its stunning 3-0 rout of the Filipino booters last May 4.

The Azkals also suffered a 4-0 opening-day beatdown at the hands of group leader Indonesia last April 29.

The Philippines’ lone shining moment came last May 2, as a 93rd-minute Dov Carino header forced a 1-1 draw with host nation Cambodia and actually put the Azkals in striking distance of semifinal contention before all hopes were dashed no thanks to the Timor-Leste rundown.

Both men’s and women’s football teams failed to advance to the SEA Games semifinal round after the Filipinas also suffered a stunning loss to Myanmar, 1-0, that effectively nullified a later 2-1 upset win over group leader Vietnam. – Rappler.com