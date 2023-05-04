PH eliminated from SEA Games men’s volleyball after loss to Cambodia

The Philippine men’s volleyball team suffers another sweep loss to end its semifinal hopes

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The Philippines crashed out of contention in the Southeast Asian Games men’s volleyball competition after it suffered a straight-set loss to Cambodia on Thursday, May 4.

Drawing strength from their roaring home crowd at the Olympic Stadium here, the Cambodians cruised to a 25-18, 25-18, 25-17 rout to eliminate the Filipinos from the semifinal race.

Jade Disquitado and Steven Rotter showed the way with 8 and 7 points, respectively, but the Philippines proved no match to a determined Cambodian side seeking to improve on its bronze-medal finish in Vietnam last year.

Pin Sarun topscored for Cambodia with 13 points, while Mouen Menglaiy fired 12 points.

The Filipinos fell to 0-2 in Group A after also getting swept by defending two-time champion Indonesia a day prior and no longer has a shot at the semifinals as only the top two teams will advance.

Sharing the top spot in Group A with identical 2-0 cards, Indonesia and Cambodia secured their semifinal berths.

The Philippines can still end its group stage campaign on a high note as it faces winless Singapore on Saturday, May 6. – Rappler.com