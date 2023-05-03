World records shattered as PH zeroes in on golds, silvers in SEA Games obstacle course racing

ELITE. The Philippines continues its dominance in obstacle course racing in the Southeast Asian Games.

Filipino bets Mark Julius Rodelas and Precious Cabuya set new world records in obstacle course racing competitions of the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The Southeast Asian Games have yet to officially start, but the Philippines is already breaking records.

Filipino bets Mark Julius Rodelas and Precious Cabuya set new world marks in obstacle course racing as the Philippines zeroed in on a pair of gold and silver medals on Wednesday, May 3, at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.

Rodelas shattered his previous World Obstacle record of 27.12 seconds and topped the men’s individual event with a blazing time of 25.09 seconds, emerging as the title favorite in the finale.

World Obstacle serves as the international governing body for obstacle sports and related events.

Kevin Jeffrey Pascua joined Rodelas in the final by placing second in the eliminations with a time of 26.19 as the Philippines put itself in prime position for a gold-silver finish in the event.

Cabuya, meanwhile, erased the World Obstacle record of 39.42 previously owned by compatriot Kaizen dela Serna after ruling the women’s individual eliminations with a time of 33.13.

Dela Serna also eclipsed her world mark after clocking 34.86 but finished behind Cabuya.

Whether Rodelas and Cabuya made it to the Guinness World Records is still subject to confirmation, according to Philippine Obstacle Sports Federation president Al Agra.

The men’s and women’s individual finals are set on Saturday, May 6, at the same venue.

But before that, the Philippines also looks to dominate the men’s and women’s team relay eliminations on Thursday, May 4. – Rappler.com