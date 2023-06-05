Swimming’s Bejino, athletics’ Asusano deliver anew as PH hikes ASEAN Para Games gold tally to 11

THROW. Cendy Asusano in action during the women's javelin throw F54 event of the 2023 ASEAN Para Games.

Para swimmer Gary Bejino and para athletics standout Cendy Asusano each win their second golds to add to the Philippines' ASEAN Para Games haul

MANILA, Philippines – Swimming and athletics rose to the occasion anew as Team Philippines won three more gold medals in the ASEAN Para Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Monday, June 5.

Para swimmer Gary Bejino and para athletics standout Cendy Asusano each won their second mints to help the country hike its gold tally to 11 with four days left in the regional showpiece for differently abled athletes.

The Philippines’ first gold medalist in his ASEAN Para Games, Bejino delivered another record-smashing performance as he ruled the men’s 200m freestyle S6 with a time of 2:38.55.

Bejino eclipsed the previous meet mark of 2:45.99 set by Myanmar’s Aung Myint Myat, the same man whose record he erased in his golden feat in the men’s 400m freestyle S6 on Sunday.

Thailand’s Channi Wongnonthaphum copped silver with 2:53.10 and Vietnam’s Thanh Hai Do bagged bronze with 2:54.23.

“It is my first time to compete in the 200m freestyle event and I’m happy that I won the gold,” said Bejino, who hails from Tabaco City, Albay.

Meanwhile, Asusano topped the women’s javelin throw F54 event a day after striking gold in the women’s shot put F54 tiff.

Asusano recorded 13.74m to beat compatriot Marites Burce, who clinched silver with 11.96m, and Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thuy, who registered 11.56m for bronze.

Flag bearer Ariel Joseph Alegarbes made it five golds for the Philippine para swimming team as he reigned in the men’s 50m butterfly S14.

Settling for silver in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB14 on Sunday, Alegarbes claimed the top prize this time as he clocked 26.69 seconds to beat Malaysians Bryan Lau Sze Kai (27.06) and Muhammad Imaan Aiman (27.53).

Aside from Burce, King James Reyes (men’s 1500m T46), Jolan Camacho (men’s long jump T11-12), and Jesebel Tordecilla (women’s javelin throw F55) won silver for the Phippine para athletics team.

Para swimmer Angel Otom also nailed silver in the women’s 200m freestyle S5 after topping the women’s 50m backstroke S5 on Sunday. – Rappler.com