Adamson star Jerom Lastimosa feels ‘blessed’ after stellar UAAP run

Jerom Lastimosa continues to turn heads after the Adamson point guard led the UAAP in scoring

MANILA, Philippines – After an impressive stint with the Adamson Soaring Falcons, star point guard Jerom Lastimosa relishes the blessings that continue to come his way.

In 14 games in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament, Lastimosa proved he is one of the top point guards in the collegiate rank as he led the league in scoring with 14.7 points, to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

So it’s no surprise that he continues to turn heads, and even got recently tapped to be the newest brand ambassador of ANTA Philippines.

Lastimosa expressed his gratitude to ANTA Philippines, which is also Adamson’s official outfitter in the UAAP.

“Super thankful and blessed to be part of Anta Family!” Lastimosa wrote on Instagram.

Lastimosa joins Rain or Shine guard Anton Asistio, former Ateneo standout Raffy Verano, and ex-Blackwater big man Andre Paras in the brand’s growing list of basketball ambassadors in the country.

The 24-year-old Lastimosa, who finished ninth in the MVP race with 53.07 statistical points, still has one year left of eligibility in the UAAP and will look to lead the Soaring Falcons to a much-better showing in Season 85 after they narrowly fell short of a Final Four spot.

– Rappler.com